Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identifies man killed in East Side shooting Aumarea Kutraveon Luckey Hudspeth, 26, died from multiple gunshot wounds The shooting happened in the 5400 block of Flying Hooves. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man killed in a shooting on the East Side.
Aumarea Kutraveon Luckey Hudspeth, 26, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.
The
shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 5400 block of Flying Hooves.
A 23-year-old man was also shot, according to the San Antonio Police Department. He was later hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Several guns were found at the scene, and multiple people were detained, SAPD said.
A Tuesday preliminary report said a 54-year-old man is a possible suspect. However, the department said that no arrests have been made.
Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
Avery Everett headshot
Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News.
Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!
Bexar County helps family on verge of eviction after KSAT story ▶ 1:03 Bexar County helps family on verge of eviction after KSAT story Northwest Side neighbor asks for expedited traffic light installation at ‘Dead Man’s Curve’ ▶ 1:54 Northwest Side neighbor asks for expedited traffic light installation at ‘Dead Man’s Curve’ Closing arguments set to begin in child endangerment trial of ex-Uvalde CISD police officer ▶ 1:10 Closing arguments set to begin in child endangerment trial of ex-Uvalde CISD police officer Load of bees spilled during crash on I-35 likely headed to California, expert says ▶ 1:01 Load of bees spilled during crash on I-35 likely headed to California, expert says Texas families can soon access state’s education savings account. Here’s how the process works ▶ 1:23 Texas families can soon access state’s education savings account. Here’s how the process works San Antonio TikTok user shares ICE whereabouts to ‘help the community’ ▶ 1:03 San Antonio TikTok user shares ICE whereabouts to ‘help the community’ Wemby says NBA needs more bald players ▶ 0:12 Wemby says NBA needs more bald players ‘We’re all united’: Sights and sounds from San Antonio’s 39th annual MLK March ▶ 0:49 ‘We’re all united’: Sights and sounds from San Antonio’s 39th annual MLK March City refills San Antonio River Walk after crews clean out trash ▶ 0:28 City refills San Antonio River Walk after crews clean out trash Former MLK Commission chair discusses march's cultural significance ▶ 0:43 Former MLK Commission chair discusses march's cultural significance Sights and Sounds from MLK March 2026: NEMI House of Glory previews performance ▶ 0:28 Sights and Sounds from MLK March 2026: NEMI House of Glory previews performance First-time MLK March attendee shares atmosphere experience, reason for attending ▶ 0:57 First-time MLK March attendee shares atmosphere experience, reason for attending County expedites financial assistance for family at risk of eviction after KSAT report, judge says ▶ 1:23 County expedites financial assistance for family at risk of eviction after KSAT report, judge says 3 undocumented immigrants detained after chase; 1 at large in human smuggling operation, BCSO says ▶ 0:39 3 undocumented immigrants detained after chase; 1 at large in human smuggling operation, BCSO says 3D animation traces Robb gunman’s approximate steps ▶ 1:28 3D animation traces Robb gunman’s approximate steps Restaurant Weeks officially returns to San Antonio ▶ 1:01 Restaurant Weeks officially returns to San Antonio 🐝 Big rig spills load of bees on highway 🐝 ▶ 0:44 🐝 Big rig spills load of bees on highway 🐝 🏗️ NO LAND BRIDGE?🚧 ▶ 0:35 🏗️ NO LAND BRIDGE?🚧 San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus announces retirement ▶ 1:42 San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus announces retirement KSAT INVESTIGATES- Drones to stop school shootings ▶ 1:40 KSAT INVESTIGATES- Drones to stop school shootings How seasonal illnesses are impacting San Antonio-area classrooms ▶ 2:02 How seasonal illnesses are impacting San Antonio-area classrooms Man shot while working as unofficial rideshare driver, police say; Practice known as ‘hood Uber’ ▶ 0:40 Man shot while working as unofficial rideshare driver, police say; Practice known as ‘hood Uber’ Downtown arena deal takes significant step; Spurs to fund city’s federal land purchase ▶ 0:49 Downtown arena deal takes significant step; Spurs to fund city’s federal land purchase Rodent droppings found in food at East Side taqueria, report says ▶ 1:47 Rodent droppings found in food at East Side taqueria, report says Meteorologist Sarah Spivey shares weekend, MLK Day forecast ▶ 1:38 Meteorologist Sarah Spivey shares weekend, MLK Day forecast Previous photo Next photo