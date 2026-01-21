Skip to main content
Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identifies man killed in East Side shooting

Aumarea Kutraveon Luckey Hudspeth, 26, died from multiple gunshot wounds

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Avery Everett, Reporter

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

The shooting happened in the 5400 block of Flying Hooves. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man killed in a shooting on the East Side.

Aumarea Kutraveon Luckey Hudspeth, 26, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 5400 block of Flying Hooves.

A 23-year-old man was also shot, according to the San Antonio Police Department. He was later hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Several guns were found at the scene, and multiple people were detained, SAPD said.

A Tuesday preliminary report said a 54-year-old man is a possible suspect. However, the department said that no arrests have been made.

