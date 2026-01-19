1 critically injured in west Bexar County crash, BCSO says Deputies say the driver crashed into a semitruck The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said a driver was critically injured in a west Bexar County crash. (KSAT) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said a driver was critically injured Monday morning in a far west Bexar County crash.
Deputies responded to the crash just before 10 a.m. in the 4300 block of Talley Road near Galm Road. The crash is located west of Loop 1604.
Upon arrival, BCSO investigators determined the driver of a vehicle crashed into a semitruck. The vehicle driver was later transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
It is unclear whether any additional injuries were sustained in the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
Nate Kotisso
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
Alex Gamez
Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.
