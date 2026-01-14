San Antonio MLK March route, weather and more: What to know about the 39th annual event

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of people will gather Monday to honor and remember the contributions of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in San Antonio’s 39th annual MLK March and Celebration.

San Antonio’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March, which honors King’s life and legacy, is touted as the largest in the nation.

The march is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Monday at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy, located at 3501 Martin Luther King Drive.

If you plan to attend this year’s march, here’s everything you need to know before you head out:

Martin Luther King Jr. Day programming

The march lineup begins as early as 7:30 a.m., according to the city’s website.

The route runs about 2.75 miles along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive through San Antonio’s East Side.

For the safety of participants, motorcycles, cars and other motor vehicles are not allowed along the route.

The march will be followed by the park celebration at Pittman-Sullivan Park, located at 1101 Iowa St.

District 2 City Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez and the city’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission announced Monday that Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas and Grammy Award-winning artist Coco Jones will be featured guests during the celebration.

McKee-Rodriguez said Douglas will be this year’s keynote speaker, with Jones as the headline performer for the march and celebration.

Douglas will host a fireside chat and public Q&A, McKee-Rodriguez said. Residents can submit their questions for the Q&A here.

“Coco Jones and Gabby Douglas embody excellence, perseverance and the power of Black leadership across generations,” McKee-Rodriguez previously said.

The park celebration will also include:

A main stage with multicultural performances

Health and wellness area

Youth area

Food and merchandise vendors

Information booths

Free VIA bus services

VIA Metropolitan Transit will offer free ride services to the march from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday from the following two locations:

Alamodome – Lot C – located at the corner of Montana and South Cherry streets

St. Philip’s College – Lots 21, 22 and 23, located along Montana Street and the intersections of South Gevers and South Mittman streets

Passengers will be dropped off at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, west of Upland Drive.

Buses will return riders to their original pick-up locations from noon to 3 p.m. Attendees may also access the return service at Pittman-Sullivan Park.

VIA will also have a tent at Pittman-Sullivan Park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., near the YMCA Parking Lot, where the vintage Dreamliner bus will be parked for viewing.

For more information, click here.

Weather forecast

As for the latest forecast from the KSAT Weather Authority team, Monday morning temperatures should start around 40 degrees at sunrise, but rise to near 50 for the beginning of the MLK March at 10 a.m.

Lower 60s are likely by noon, so have a jacket but be prepared to shed a layer. Lastly, it’s looking dry with sunshine as our next chance of rain isn’t until Monday night.

Click here to keep up with the latest forecast.

