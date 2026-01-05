District 2 City Council office to host news conference on MLK March

SAN ANTONIO – District 2 City Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez and the city’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission are expected to gather on Monday to officially invite the public to the annual MLK March and Celebration.

The press conference will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, on the steps of City Hall, located at 100 Military Plaza.

KSAT will livestream the event in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day honors the life and legacy of the civil rights leader who promoted equality and justice through nonviolent activism.

The annual MLK Day observance in San Antonio continues a national tradition that began in 1986, when the federal holiday was first established to commemorate King’s birthday on Jan. 15.

The march and celebration provide an opportunity for residents to participate in honoring King’s enduring impact on civil rights and social justice.

For more information about the march and related events, the public is encouraged to contact the District 2 office or the MLK Commission.

