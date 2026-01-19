Man found dead in vehicle on West Side identified as suspect in teen’s fatal house party shooting, family says

SAN ANTONIO – A man found dead early Saturday in a vehicle on the West Side has been identified as the suspect in the September 2025 murder of a 17-year-old at a house party, according to the victim’s family.

The family of Alianna Ujueta told KSAT that the detective leading the investigation confirmed the identification to them.

On Sunday, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office told KSAT that the man found dead was Deshawn Suggs, 18. In a Facebook post, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Suggs is no longer wanted as he has been confirmed dead.

Suggs was accused of fatally shooting Ujueta on Sept. 28, 2025. According to BCSO, Ujueta was among the teenagers at a party on Luckey Road when a fight broke out, and someone fired a gun.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar previously said evidence pointed to Suggs allegedly pulling the trigger.

Salazar said deputies found the weapon they think Suggs used in the shooting, but the sheriff previously said BCSO didn’t find it with him. An arrest warrant was issued for his arrest.

Suggs found dead in vehicle on West Side

San Antonio police officers responded just after 4 a.m. Saturday to the 10000 block of Tiger Field, where they found Suggs with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An SAPD preliminary report states the vehicle Suggs was in, and the residence nearby appeared to show multiple bullet holes.

On Sunday evening, the medical examiner’s office said Suggs died from a gunshot wound to the head. His death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Suggs’ death. It is unknown what led up to the shooting, and no arrests have been made as of Sunday evening.

