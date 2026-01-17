Man found dead inside vehicle after shooting on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was found dead inside a vehicle after a shooting on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were dispatched just after 4 a.m. Saturday to the 10000 block of Tiger Field.

Recommended Videos

Upon arrival, SAPD said officers found a man inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police preliminary report states the vehicle and residence appeared to show multiple bullet holes.

It is currently unknown what led up to the shooting, police said. No arrests have been made.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Read also: