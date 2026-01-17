San Antonio man convicted of southeast Bexar County murder sentenced to 40 years in prison

Seth Little, 23, learned his 40-year prison sentence Friday from visiting Judge Laura Parker in Bexar County’s 175th Criminal District Court.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio man was sentenced Friday, following a conviction in the murder of another man inside his southeast Bexar County home in 2022.

Seth Little, 23, was handed a 40-year prison sentence by visiting Judge Laura Parker in Bexar County’s 175th Criminal District Court, according to a news release from the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

On May 3, 2022, Little and Malyk Jason broke into a southeast Bexar County home with the intent to commit robbery, the DA’s office said.

While in the home, Corwin Davis, 31, was shot multiple times. Davis was transported to a local hospital for further treatment, but Davis was pronounced dead before he arrived.

Little was also convicted and sentenced on unrelated aggravated robbery and theft charges, which authorities said will run concurrently with the 40-year prison sentence for murder.

Little and Jason, 29, were both originally charged with capital murder before the charge was lessened to murder. Jason, who has also been convicted in Davis’ murder, is expected to be sentenced on Jan. 23, the district attorney’s office said.

“Today’s sentencing reflects our office’s commitment to pursuing justice for all victims of crime,” Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in the news release. “Although there is nothing that can restore the loss of life, we can ensure Corwin’s memory is honored through accountability.”

