80º

LIVE

Local News

Detectives counting on witness for clues in deadly southeast Bexar County shooting

Man, 31, shot dead overnight inside home on Loop 107

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: crime, Crime Fighters
Bexar County sheriff’s detectives are counting on a woman who they say was at the scene of a deadly overnight shooting for clues about what happened.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Bexar County sheriff’s detectives are counting on a woman who they say was at the scene of a deadly overnight shooting for clues about what happened.

They are calling her a witness in the case, which involves the death of a 31-year-old man in his Southeast Bexar County home.

Detectives at the scene said a relative of the victim, who lives nearby, called 911 after 1 a.m. Tuesday to report the shooting.

A relative reportedly called deputies to the home after 1 a.m. Tuesday. (KSAT 12 News)

They arrived at the scene, in the 11700 block of Loop 107, and found the victim in a bedroom, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, died on the way to a hospital.

Detectives say they took the woman downtown for questioning. However, early on, they did not learn much from her.

Officials said they do not know what led to the shooting, nor did they have a description of a possible shooter or vehicle involved.

Detectives could be seen searching the outside of the home, using flashlights in the dark, and questioning neighbors who passed by.

Read more:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter

Azian Bermea is a photojournalist at KSAT.

email