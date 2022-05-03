Detectives counting on witness for clues in deadly southeast Bexar County shooting

Bexar County sheriff’s detectives are counting on a woman who they say was at the scene of a deadly overnight shooting for clues about what happened.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Bexar County sheriff’s detectives are counting on a woman who they say was at the scene of a deadly overnight shooting for clues about what happened.

They are calling her a witness in the case, which involves the death of a 31-year-old man in his Southeast Bexar County home.

Detectives at the scene said a relative of the victim, who lives nearby, called 911 after 1 a.m. Tuesday to report the shooting.

A relative reportedly called deputies to the home after 1 a.m. Tuesday. (KSAT 12 News)

They arrived at the scene, in the 11700 block of Loop 107, and found the victim in a bedroom, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, died on the way to a hospital.

Detectives say they took the woman downtown for questioning. However, early on, they did not learn much from her.

Officials said they do not know what led to the shooting, nor did they have a description of a possible shooter or vehicle involved.

Detectives could be seen searching the outside of the home, using flashlights in the dark, and questioning neighbors who passed by.

