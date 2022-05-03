Man dies after shooting in Southeast Bexar County home, BCSO says

A man was fatally shot at a home in the 11700 block of Loop 107 near Adkins on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot overnight in Southeast Bexar County has died from his injuries, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

A BCSO detective said deputies went to the home in the 11700 block of Loop 107 near Adkins after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

There, they found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he later died.

His name has not been released.

A female witness at the house was taken in for a statement, according to BCSO. Deputies do not have a description of the shooter at this time.

The shooting is under investigation.

