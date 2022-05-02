Capital murder charges await person who shot, killed 2 men in Southwest Side laundry room

2 men fatally shot in laundry room of Southwest Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – San Antonio police say the person who shot and killed two men in the laundry room of a Southwest Side apartment complex Sunday night will face capital murder charges.

As of Monday morning, they still had not identified or arrested the shooter.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the deadly shootings which happened after 11 p.m. at the complex, located in the 100 block of Rustleaf Drive.

Police first became aware of the situation when neighbors called 911, saying they heard multiple gunshots.

“When they heard those gunshots, they came out and they saw two people down in the laundry room of this complex,” said Officer Nicholas Soliz, a public information officer for SAPD.

Soliz said officers quickly determined both men had died from their wounds.

Ad

A report released Monday morning stated that one of the victims was 18 years old, although police initially said both appeared to be in their 30s.

Remnants of the shootings remained at the scene long after daylight.

There were bullet holes in the wall of the laundry room as well as blood on the floor and the ground outside.

Craig McLaughlin, who lives in the apartment complex, showed up, expecting to clean the laundry room like he does every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday morning.

He was surprised to find that kind of mess there.

“I come in early, knock it out and it’s pretty clean, for the most part,” he said. “It’s usually pretty quiet over here.”

McLaughlin clearly was taken aback by the news.

However, unlike some of his neighbors who also stopped by, he said the shootings have not caused him to fear for his own safety.

“I’m aware. I have cameras around. I do have protection in my home,” he said.

Ad

McLaughlin reasoned that this was probably an isolated incident.

Police, meanwhile, say they are not sure what to think.

They have not found any witnesses to the shooting nor have they released any information about a possible motive for the killings.