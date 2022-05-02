2 men fatally shot in laundry room of Southwest Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were fatally shot while they were in the laundry room of an apartment complex on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday at the complex in the 100 block of Rustleaf Drive, not far from West Military Drive and Old Pearsall Road.

Police said neighbors heard multiple gunshots and called authorities. When officers arrived, they found two men in their 20s dead from gunshot wounds.

Police said they have little information to go on, and there were no witnesses. Police said they also don’t have any information on the shooter.

The names and ages of the shooting victims have not been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

