Woman hit, killed by car after escaping VIA Transit police on NW Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead after she escaped VIA Transit police and was struck by a car on the Northwest Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 1:35 a.m. in the 9700 block of I-10 West.

Police said VIA Transit police had a woman in custody, but she managed to escape. Officers said she then ran across the westbound lanes of I-10 and laid down in the road.

A vehicle that was driving on the westbound lanes of I-10 was unable to avoid the woman and struck her, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The driver of the vehicle did stop to render aid, and no charges are pending.

