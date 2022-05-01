Families of crime victims gather for support, to learn more about their rights

SAN ANTONIO - – It was a gathering of people whose hearts were hurting and their minds were set on justice.

The rally at the Bexar County Courthouse Saturday morning was for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Families who have lost loved ones gathered for support and to hear from law enforcement about what rights and services they’re entitled to.

“Georgie had his whole future planned. We were in shock when all our plans were taken,” said Jessica Ramos, whose son George Ramos was murdered in June of 2019.

George was a 19-year-old professional boxer who was poised to take over the family business when he was gunned down in broad daylight.

“The person who murdered my son was looking for him the night before to rob him and take his money, his jewelry,” Jessica said.

The two suspects involved still have not been caught, despite Crime Stoppers raising the reward in 2020.

“It’s been very difficult. We miss him every day,” Jessica said in tears.

Ad

That was the sentiment for dozens of families Saturday morning, holding pictures of their lost brothers, sisters, husbands and friends.

“It is my hope that you all will get some closure someday,” Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said to the crowd.

Gonzales spoke at the rally, wanting families to know their rights.

“The right to be informed of the status of a case when it is filed in our office. You have a right to file for victim’s compensation and we will certainly help navigate with you through that process. We can go with you to court whenever there’s a court appearance,” he said.

Gonzales acknowledged shortcomings in victims’ services and updated the group on new policies.

“To increase the speed within which we have contact with the victims and surviving family members in these kinds of cases, we strive to reach out to families within 48 hours if possible,” he said.

He explained that immediate dialogue can help start the process for both healing and justice.

Ad

“We’ve met a lot of great people that are going through the same thing as us and it’s just hard because we all want justice for each other,” Ramos said.

Each speaker and each family had one similar message: if you have information about a case that has not been solved yet, gather your courage, and report it.

If you are a survivor of a violent crime or a family member, reach out to the District Attorney’s Victim’s Assistance Division at (210) 335-2105.