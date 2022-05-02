Big rig hangs off Interstate 35 on Southwest Side; drivers should expect delays

A big rig hangs off the Interstate 35 exit to New Laredo Highway on Monday, May 2, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – A big rig veered off Interstate 35 on the Southwest Side on Monday morning, causing a backup in the area.

The crash was reported at southbound I-35 at New Laredo Highway, not far from the Loop 410 interchange.

Details about the wreck, including injuries, are unknown at this time, but an image from the scene shows the 18-wheeler hanging off the interstate.

Drivers heading southbound on I-35 are asked to take the New Laredo exit, and drivers heading northbound are asked to take exit 142B.

Drivers should expect a slowdown if they are traveling through the area.

KSAT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

