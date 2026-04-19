Man critically injured after shooting on Southeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was critically injured after a shooting on the Southeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were dispatched just before 2 a.m. Sunday to a hospital after learning a shooting had occurred in the 3100 block of East Southcross.

Recommended Videos

A witness told police they were dropping off a 22-year-old man when he was struck by gunfire as he got out of the vehicle, SAPD said. The vehicle was also hit by gunfire.

The witness reported that they saw a dark-colored Dodge Charger flee the scene after the shooting, SAPD said.

The man was in critical condition at last check, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Read also: