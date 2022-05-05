‘I love him and I hope he comes back’: Daughter mourns father’s death after shooting

Days after Corwin Davis was shot dead inside his own home in Southeast Bexar County, his mother and daughter are speaking out.

SAN ANTONIO – Eight-year-old Chanel Davis wonders why anyone would hurt her dad, Corwin Davis.

“He was a nice daddy to me,” Chanel said. “He’s in Heaven with my granny, and he will stay in Heaven. And my grandma will take care of him.”

Corwin, 31, was shot inside of his own home in Southeast Bexar County on Tuesday. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was called out just after 1 a.m. to the 11700 block of Loop 107.

Chanel’s voice started to break as her new reality without weekly daddy-daughter days begins to set in.

“I love him, and I hope he comes back,” Chanel said.

His mother Rochelle Coleman is devastated over the loss of her eldest son.

“I feel mostly bad for (Chanel) because that’s his only child,” Coleman said. “Why would they do something like that to him? He has no enemies… He was a calf roper, a very good calf roper. A lot of cowboys know him.”

Coleman still can’t believe her son, who lived next door, is gone.

“When you’re used to seeing him come and, you know, to feed his horse (every day, it’s hard),” Coleman said. “Last night I was sitting on the porch, and I seen his horse just staring, waiting for him to come and feed him. And it just kind of got to me because I’m waiting too.”

The family said they plan to have a memorial for Corwin. Now, his daughter will follow in her father’s footsteps in rodeo and help take care of Corwin’s horse, Peanut.

“It’s my horse now,” Chanel said. “I barrel race. I ride sheep, and I have fun.”

“For something to happen like that, that was very senseless,” Coleman said. “You know, it just doesn’t make sense why all this is happening… He never wanted people to suffer (or) have a hard time.”

Corwin was found in a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds. BCSO detectives have not disclosed what led to the suspect firing several rounds; however, the family said it was likely a robbery by someone Corwin knew.

“It wasn’t a forced entry, you know, and they shot him and fled,” Coleman said. “There was no break-in. So, whoever it was, (Corwin) knew exactly who it was.”

Still, no suspect or getaway vehicle has been identified. Coleman said the family will not lose hope in getting justice.

“I’m not giving up on my son,” Coleman said. I’m working every day to try to find his killer. And I’m not going to give up. I’m going to find who it is.”

The investigation continues.

