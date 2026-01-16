Family hosts birthday vigil for street pastor killed in 2021 stabbing

San Antonio – The family of a man killed in a 2021 stabbing held a birthday vigil Thursday, five years after his death.

On June 28, 2021, Troy Demetrius Lee, a young father of two and street pastor, was stabbed around 2 a.m. near a bus stop, before collapsing on a nearby hill in front of the Hilltop Oaks Apartments.

Nyla Roberts, his mother, said in honor of his Jan. 15 heavenly birthday, they planned to hold a vigil at the site where the stabbing took place in the 6100 block of Ingram Road.

Lee would have turned 27 on Thursday.

The family of Troy D. Lee gathered on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 15, five years after he was killed in a 2021 stabbing. Lee would have turned 27 on Thursday. (KSAT)

Loved ones gathered to remember Lee’s love of street pastoring and pray for justice.

“(We) just ask the community to continue their prayers, and to the person responsible for doing this, please turn yourself in,” said Lee’s aunt, Michaela Gaitan. “We all know that it’s got (to) be eating you up inside, and we want you to know that we forgive you and we know that Troy forgives you.”

KSAT reached out to San Antonio police, but was told there was no information on a possible suspect.

A $5,000 Crime Stoppers reward is still available for any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for Lee’s death.

