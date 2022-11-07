SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for person who stabbed, killed 22-year-old on Northwest Side last year

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who stabbed and killed a 22-year-old street pastor on the Northwest Side last year.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who stabbed and killed a 22-year-old street pastor on the Northwest Side last year.

Troy Lee was found stabbed at around 2:10 a.m. on June 28, 2021, in front of the Hilltop Oaks Apartments, located in the 6100 block of Ingram Road.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His family previously told KSAT that he was preaching the Gospel when he was attacked.

Lee had one daughter and had another daughter on the way when he died.

“He was a beautiful soul,” Mikki Gallegos Gaitan, Lee’s aunt, told KSAT. “He spoke so positively to everyone. He would frequent the streets and preach the word of God.”

Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying his killer.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

