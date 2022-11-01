SAPD seeking information in fatal ambush of teen outside North Side home

A reward for more information in the shooting death of a 17-year-old is being offered by San Antonio Crime Stoppers.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in arresting the person who fatally shot a 17-year-old on the North Side two years ago.

Darnilio Garza was ambushed around 4:30 a.m. on July 31, 2020, in the 7600 block of McCullough Ave., near Oblate Drive, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the home after callers reported gunfire and screams and they found Garza shot twice on the sidewalk.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police initially said that it appeared the teenager was set up. Just before the shooting, Garza received an Instagram message from an account under the name stretchgangbaby, police said.

The sender messaged Garza to meet them outside, police said.

Three men fled the scene on foot after the shooting, heading down Oblate toward San Pedro Avenue.

Police are asking for help in identifying the shooter, or shooters, in this case. Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

