Medical examiner’s office identifies teen fatally shot in apparent ambush outside North Side home

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office identified the 17-year-old victim killed in an apparent ambush shooting outside of his North Side home.

The victim was identified as 17-year-old Darnilio Garza.

Garza was found by police around 4:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound in the front yard of his residence in the 7600 block of McCullough Avenue, near Oblate Drive.

The teen had walked out of the house to meet with three friends, but one of them ambushed him and shot him in the head, police said. Garza was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen was shot in the head in front of his girlfriend, a police sergeant at the scene said.

The sergeant said it appears the teenager was set up.

Details on what led to the shooting have not been released at this time. No arrests have been made as of yet.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

