SAPD: Woman dead, 2 hospitalized after near head-on crash on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old woman is dead, and two others are hospitalized after a near head-on crash in northwest San Antonio, according to San Antonio police.

Officials say one man is in custody following the crash.

Police and fire crews received a call for a major crash in the 6800 block of Babcock Road on Thursday evening.

Police said a 40-year-old woman, a 19-year-old woman, and a 15-year-old girl were in a vehicle traveling eastbound on Babcock Road. A 26-year-old man was going in the westbound lane at the same time and veered into the eastbound lane, police said.

Officials said the driver in the vehicle with the three females attempted to swerve out of the way but couldn't, causing a near head-on collision.

After the crash, the vehicle with the three females caught fire, and witnesses were able to help pull them out before first responders arrived.

The 19-year-old woman died at the scene. The 40-year-old and 15-year-old females were taken to University Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Police said the man attempted to flee, but he was apprehended shortly after.

The man may face a murder charge, depending on the investigation outcome. Officials could not confirm if he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Police said the man may face a murder charge because there was evidence and information that lead them to believe he intentionally swerved into the opposite lane.

RELATED: Affidavit: San Antonio man used homemade napalm to set car on fire