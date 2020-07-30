Affidavit: San Antonio man used homemade napalm to set car on fire

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man accused of harassing his ex-girlfriend was arrested Wednesday after authorities say he used homemade napalm to set fire to her friend’s pickup.

Joshua Andrew Ames, 32, was taken into custody on suspicion of arson and possessing an explosive weapon. His bail was set at $60,000, jail records showed.

On July 14, Bexar County firefighters were called to a home in the 9800 block of Misty Plain Drive.

Investigators talked to a man, who said Ames has been targeting him for being friends with his ex-girlfriend. The man said Ames had recently spray painted his Nissan pickup. Ames’ ex-girlfriend told police he has harassed her by phone and email since the relationship ended in 2019.

While investigators searched the scene, they found two intact explosive devices and one that had already ignited and burned. All three were found near the man’s Nissan pickup, according to the affidavit. The ignited device resulted in flames breaking out on the driveway directly behind the car.

The evidence was analyzed and determined to be “consistent with homemade napalm,” according to the affidavit. Investigators believe Ames’ “intent was to set the vehicle on fire.”