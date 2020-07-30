Woman, teen son shot in apparent home invasion on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A mother and son were shot after gunmen burst into their home on the West Side early Thursday, according to San Antonio police.

Officers said the shooting occurred around 4:10 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Salinas, near North Hamilton Avenue.

Two gunmen forced their way into the home, and yelled and cussed at a 19-year-old man and his 56-year-old mother, police said.

The man was then shot in the chest and leg, and the woman was shot in the leg.

Both were transported to University Hospital, police said. Their condition is unknown at this time.

SAPD is investigating if the gunmen invaded the home to rob the family. Officers are speaking to several people who may have witnessed the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

