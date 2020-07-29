82ºF

Bexar County Jail inmate hospitalized after ingesting meth, sheriff’s office says

Inmate was caught chewing on substance, deputies say

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office officials on Wednesday confirmed an inmate was hospitalized after ingesting drugs.

Officials have not yet identified the inmate, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition on Monday.

The 34-year-old man was being booked into the jail when a deputy searching him found him chewing on a substance that was later determined to be methamphetamine.

Officials kept the inmate under medical observation when he “lost consciousness and became unresponsive.”

“Facility medical staff immediately began performing life-saving measures until EMS personnel arrived and transported him to the Downtown Baptist Medical Center for further treatment,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The inmate was wanted on a warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

