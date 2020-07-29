Man sentenced to 20 years for shooting at Comal County deputies during 2017 police chase

SAN ANTONIO – A man who shot at Comal County deputies during a chase in 2017 was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison.

“You’re very dangerous, sir,” 186th District Court Judge Jefferson Moore told the defendant, Matthew Hogan, during a remote hearing. “And it doesn’t give me any pleasure to sentence somebody to prison, but I want you to stay there and be supervised.”

On Aug. 19, 2017, Hogan led deputies on a chase from Comal County into Bexar County. During the chase, Hogan fired several shots at the pursuing law enforcement officers, according to deputies.

Hogan was arrested after he lost control of his car and crashed into a utility pole on Interstate 35 North near Loop 1604 as he was apparently headed back to Comal County.

The defendant was charged with evading arrest and aggravated assault on a peace officer.

”Functionally he held the city of San Antonio hostage for approximately 30 to 45 minutes,” prosecutor Richard Guerra said during the hearing. “His behavior in this case was extremely, extremely dangerous.”

Hogan’s attorney, David Garcia, asked for leniency.

”There’s no excuse,” Garcia said. “He understands that, and he’s motivated for whatever you give him, judge.”

Moore departed downward from the 25-year cap that the plea agreement called for and sentenced Hogan. Moore also ordered that Hogan be given credit for the nearly three years he has been behind bars.