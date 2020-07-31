Records: Man arrested after fatally crashing into woman in attempt to kill himself

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested on a murder charge after he allegedly swerved into a car in an attempt to kill himself.

Colby Burke, 26, was apprehended shortly after the deadly crash that occurred around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 6800 block of Babcock Road, booking records show.

Police said a 40-year-old woman, a 19-year-old woman, and a 15-year-old girl were in a vehicle traveling eastbound on Babcock Road. Burke was traveling in the westbound lane at the same time and veered into the eastbound lane, police said.

The 19-year-old woman died at the scene.

He told officers that he intentionally drove into the victim’s vehicle so that he could kill himself, booking records for Burke confirmed Friday morning.

The driver of the car with the three women attempted to swerve, but couldn’t. Their car caught fire and witnesses were able to help pull them out before first responders arrived.

The 40-year-old and 15-year-old women were transported to University Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Police said Burke attempted to flee, but he was apprehended shortly after.

