Family escapes burning home on West Side; woman suffers burns

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized after suffering burns in a fire early Friday.

Firefighters responded to the blaze before 4 a.m. Friday in the 8800 block of Flint Valley, not far from Marbach Road and Hunt Lane.

The woman suffered burns on her upper body after her clothes caught fire, according to a battalion chief.

She was able to put out the flames herself by rolling on the floor, the battalion chief said. She was transported to a hospital, and her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

A man and three other children were able to escape safely on their own.

Firefighters said it appears the fire started in the front bedroom, where the woman was sleeping. The battalion chief said there is smoke damage throughout the home.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

