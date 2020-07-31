SAPD: Man stabbed multiple times during argument in motel room

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after San Antonio police say he was stabbed multiple times overnight.

SAPD officers said the stabbing stemmed from an argument around 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 5700 block of Industry Park Drive, near Interstate 35 and Rittiman Road.

Police said the argument began in a motel room.

The man was stabbed in the upper torso and was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect left the scene on foot, according to SAPD.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

