Teen fatally shot in apparent ambush by 3 men, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting outside a home on the North Side early Friday, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD officers said the teenager was shot around 4:30 a.m. in the 7600 block of McCullough Avenue, near Oblate Drive.

Before the shooting, the teen had walked out the front door, where three suspects were waiting for him, police said.

The men opened fire on the teen and ran off.

Details on what led to the shooting have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

