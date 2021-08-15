Street pastor remembered over a month after he was killed at a bus stop; suspect still at large

Street pastor remembered over a month after he was killed; suspect still at large

San Antonio – A special tribute was held in honor of a young street pastor who was killed after being stabbed multiple times on the Northwest Side.

Troy Demetrius Lee, 22, was found near a bus stop outside the Hilltop Oaks Apartments on June 28th.

His family gathered at the complex, which is where he lived, to share the impact they had on their lives.

“The people he was out there reaching, Troy, we were those ones lost,” David Segura with Unashamed Soldiers said. “Gang-banging, in and out of prison, selling drugs. East Side, South Side, West Side, you name it. He was talking to us.”

Nyla Roberts, his mother, said her son was a soldier for God. Due to his insomnia, Lee would get up late at night to preach the Gospel in the community.

“He would go downtown and would be there until the busses started running because he wanted to reach people and tell them about Jesus,” Roberts said. “I asked him what he wanted to get out of this life and he said he wanted to master love and forgiveness and I told him if that is what you wanted to do you already did all that and unfortunately two weeks later he was gone.”

Lee leaves behind his girlfriend, who is the mother of their 6-year-old daughter, and baby who is due any day now.

“He was a great father,” said Lyndell Batiste, his girlfriend. “He was always making plans. He was miraculous. He was special. Very smart. Really kind. Peaceful. Peacemaker.”

“He would want his daughters to know they are queens,” his mom said. “That is what he told me. When his daughter is born, he said he was going to drill in their heads that she is a queen.”

With the suspect still at large, his family and loved ones want justice.

Roberts said she also forgives the suspects as well.

“I am able to manage this because I know the word of God,” Roberts said. “I know that I will see my child again. Regardless, if this person turns themselves in or if they are caught, the Lord will deal with them.”

A Crimestoppers reward is still up for the arrest of the suspect responsible.

If you have any information, you are urged to call (210)224-STOP.

