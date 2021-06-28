SAPD investigating after man is found critically wounded on Northwest Side

SAPD investigation after man is found wounded on Ingram Road.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found severely wounded on the city’s Northwest Side early Monday morning.

Officers were called just after 2 a.m. to the 6100 block of Ingram Road, not far from Callaghan Road after receiving word of a possible shooting.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man in his 30s wounded, laying on a hill above a bus stop.

Police said the unidentified victim was injured in the abdomen, but could not say how the injury happened.

The man was taken by EMS to University Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Officers did say they were working a call around the corner not far from the scene, but did not hear any gunshots.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.