Mother to celebrate son’s heavenly birthday years after his murder

San Antonio – After five years of living without her son, a San Antonio mother is still desperate for answers heading into what would have been his 27th birthday.

On June 28, 2021, Troy Demetrius Lee, a young father of two and street pastor, was stabbed around 2 a.m. near a bus stop, before collapsing on a nearby hill in front of the Hilltop Oaks Apartments.

Nyla Roberts, his mother, said in honor of his Jan. 15 heavenly birthday, they will hold a vigil of celebration, remembrance, and demand for justice.

The vigil will take place symbolically at the location where Lee was stabbed before he died on the way to the hospital.

Lee’s grandmother said they have planned speakers and prayers during the gathering, where the public is invited to attend.

They say the biggest message they hope this sends is for the person responsible for taking Lee’s life to turn themselves in.

“We are not giving up,” his grandmother Sylvia Freabe said. “We want some answers and justice for Troy. He deserves it. He was a good person, and whoever did this, you need to turn yourself in. We forgive you. I know Troy has forgiven you.”

Vigil details:

When: Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026

Time: 6 p.m.

Where: 6130 Ingram Road

Open to the public

A $5,000 Crime Stoppers reward is still available for any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible in Lee’s death.

