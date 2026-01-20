1 killed, another injured after shooting on East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed, and another was injured after a shooting on the East Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 5400 block of Flying Hooves.

Upon arrival, SAPD officers found two men, possibly in their 20s, who had been shot.

Police said one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man was shot in his arm and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Multiple firearms were found at the scene, according to SAPD.

Police said they expect to remain on the scene for several more hours.

Additional information was not immediately available. SAPD said its investigation remains ongoing.

Read also: