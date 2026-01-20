1 killed, another injured after shooting on East Side, SAPD says Shooting happened Monday night in the 5400 block of Flying Hooves SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed, and another was injured after a shooting on the East Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 5400 block of Flying Hooves.
Upon arrival, SAPD officers found two men, possibly in their 20s, who had been shot.
Police said one man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second man was shot in his arm and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital for further treatment.
Multiple firearms were found at the scene, according to SAPD.
Police said they expect to remain on the scene for several more hours.
Additional information was not immediately available
SAPD said its investigation remains ongoing.
About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
Avery Everett headshot
Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News.
Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!
