Disney Pixar's 'Coco' coming to Netflix in May

SAN ANTONIO - Disney Pixar's "Coco" tugged at the heart strings of many San Antonians when it was first released last year. Now, fans will be able to watch the movie from the comfort of their own home.

Netflix is adding a host of new shows and movies to its streaming library in May and "Coco" is one of them, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"Coco" tells the story of a young boy named Miguel whose dream is to become a musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz. His quest takes him to the Land of the Dead, showcasing the cultural aspects of the Mexican holiday, Dia de los Muertos, throughout the movie.

Many applauded the cultural accuracy of the film as well as its representation of Mexican culture on the big screen.

The entertainment site has a list of shows and movies that will be released this month, along with the release date for each.

Per the report, "Coco" will be available to stream on May 28.

