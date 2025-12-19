Skip to main content
Local News

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with water tanker truck in Atascosa County, deputy chief says

The crash happened near State Highway 97 and Farm-to-Market 1784

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Motorcycle crash in Atascosa County. (Jack Garcia)

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a crash with a water tanker truck, according to Atascosa County Deputy Chief Eric Kaiser.

The crash happened after noon on Friday near State Highway 97 and Farm-to-Market 1784 in Pleasanton, Kaiser said.

Kaiser said the motorcyclist was severely injured and was airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio.

It is unclear if there were additional injuries.

Traffic will be shut down to one lane for hours as authorities investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

