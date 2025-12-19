Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with water tanker truck in Atascosa County, deputy chief says The crash happened near State Highway 97 and Farm-to-Market 1784 Motorcycle crash in Atascosa County. (Jack Garcia) ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a crash with a water tanker truck, according to Atascosa County Deputy Chief Eric Kaiser.
The crash happened after noon on Friday near State Highway 97 and Farm-to-Market 1784 in Pleasanton, Kaiser said.
Kaiser said the motorcyclist was severely injured and was airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio.
It is unclear if there were additional injuries.
Traffic will be shut down to one lane for hours as authorities investigate the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Read also:
About the Author Ryan Cerna headshot
Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.
