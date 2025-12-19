Skip to main content
Clear icon
64º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Woman scammed out of $36K by caller who instructed her to deposit funds into Bitcoin ATM, BCSO says
Texas woman charged after Mississippi Walmart shoppers say they found razor blades in loaves of bread
Taking rainbows off the road: San Antonio to install Pride sidewalks after crosswalk removal ordered by state
Sleepy. Divisive. A fan of young Trump: A look at the new plaques on the Presidential Walk of Fame

Local News

2 critically injured, at least 40 children ‘OK’ in Pleasanton school bus crash, police say

At least 40 children were on the bus at the time of the crash, according to authorities

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Ken Huizar, Logistics Coordinator

No description found

PLEASANTON, Texas – Two people in a sedan were transported to a hospital in critical condition after being involved in a collision with a Pleasanton school bus. No children on the bus were injured.

According to Pleasanton police, officers were dispatched to the crash just before 5 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Second Street, also known as U.S. Highway 281.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said more than 40 children were on the bus during the crash, but their conditions are all considered “OK.” The exact number of children on the bus is unclear.

However, police said, the driver and passenger in the sedan were seriously injured. They were both airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio in critical condition.

At this time, the identities of the critically injured people in the sedan has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

More local news coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos