2 critically injured, at least 40 children ‘OK’ in Pleasanton school bus crash, police say

PLEASANTON, Texas – Two people in a sedan were transported to a hospital in critical condition after being involved in a collision with a Pleasanton school bus. No children on the bus were injured.

According to Pleasanton police, officers were dispatched to the crash just before 5 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Second Street, also known as U.S. Highway 281.

Authorities said more than 40 children were on the bus during the crash, but their conditions are all considered “OK.” The exact number of children on the bus is unclear.

However, police said, the driver and passenger in the sedan were seriously injured. They were both airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio in critical condition.

At this time, the identities of the critically injured people in the sedan has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

