3 hospitalized after crash on West Side involving Edgewood ISD police vehicle, SAPD says

The crash happened in the 140 block of North General McMullen Drive

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were hospitalized after a crash on the West Side involving an Edgewood Independent School District police vehicle, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Thursday in the 140 block of North General McMullen Drive, not far from Rosedale Park.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, the Edgewood ISD police vehicle was heading southbound and collided with an SUV turning westbound on General McMullen.

The report said that the police vehicle, conducting an escort, had its lights and sirens on prior to the crash.

Three people were later transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, SAPD said. It is unclear whether an Edgewood ISD officer was among those hospitalized.

Further information was not readily available. KSAT has reached out to Edgewood ISD for a statement, but has not yet heard back.

