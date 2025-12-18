Skip to main content
Local News

Truck driver smashes into Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office vehicle during traffic stop

The crash happened on State Highway 16 southbound near Stacey Road

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – Dramatic bodycam footage showed the moment when an Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) vehicle was crashed into amid a traffic stop on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on State Highway 16 southbound near Stacey Road, which is located in north Atascosa County.

Two deputies, as well as a driver who was pulled over, were on the side of the road when a truck smashed into the side of the ACSO patrol vehicle.

The collision caused one of the deputies to fall over on a hill. Fortunately, according to the sheriff’s office, no injuries were reported.

No one was inside the ACSO vehicle at the time of the crash.

The driver of the truck later lost control and eventually came to a stop just south of the crash scene, the sheriff’s office said.

ACSO said the Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

