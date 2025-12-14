Woman struck by vehicle outside her South Side home in hit-and-run, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 66-year-old woman outside her South Side home was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 8600 block of S Zarzamora Street.

Police said the woman was looking at her vehicle outside her residence when she was “abruptly struck” by a 2011 Nissan Rogue.

The driver fled the scene and did not render aid to the woman, SAPD said.

The woman suffered a serious bodily injury and was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.

