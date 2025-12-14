Pedestrian suffers ‘major injuries’ after East Side crash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man crossing outside a designated crosswalk suffered “major injuries” after a crash on the East Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of W.W. White Road.

Police said the man was crossing WW White Road east to west when a vehicle traveling north struck him.

The driver contacted police, remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, SAPD said.

The man, 52, was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation remains ongoing.

