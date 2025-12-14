Skip to main content
Pedestrian suffers ‘major injuries’ after East Side crash, SAPD says

Crash happened Saturday night in the 1700 block of W.W. White Road

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man crossing outside a designated crosswalk suffered “major injuries” after a crash on the East Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of W.W. White Road.

Police said the man was crossing WW White Road east to west when a vehicle traveling north struck him.

The driver contacted police, remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, SAPD said.

The man, 52, was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation remains ongoing.

