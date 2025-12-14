Man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash on Northwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 9900 block of Wurzbach Road near Colonnade Boulevard.

A police preliminary report states the man was walking south to north in a marked crosswalk when an unknown sedan struck him. The driver fled the scene and did not stop to render aid to the man, police said.

The man, 64, was taken to a hospital to treat his serious bodily injury, the report states.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.

