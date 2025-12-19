Skip to main content
Clear icon
40º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Taking rainbows off the road: San Antonio to install Pride sidewalks after crosswalk removal ordered by state
The A/C will be getting some use over Christmas break
Woman scammed out of $36K by caller who instructed her to deposit funds into Bitcoin ATM, BCSO says
‘I’m guilty’: San Antonio man, 19, admits to possessing child pornography, crime ring affiliation

Local News

2 injured in crash in far south Bexar County, BCSO says

The crash closed part of the highway for more than an hour Friday morning

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Emergency crews working to clear a crash in far south Bexar County on the morning of Friday, Dec. 19. (KSAT)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – At least two people suffered injuries in a rollover crash that closed part of Loop 1604 in far south Bexar County early Friday.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. between Oak Island Drive and Applewhite Road, according to Transguide.

Recommended Videos

Deputies from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrived and found two people injured and a third trapped inside one of the vehicles. County fire crews remove the trapped person, a BCSO spokesperson said in an email.

Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

No signs of alcohol were found in any of the individuals, and there were no life-threatening injuries, according to BCSO.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of the highway were closed as crews worked, but they have since reopened as of 7:40 a.m.

For the latest on traffic across the San Antonio area, click here.

Read more:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos