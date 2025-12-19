2 injured in crash in far south Bexar County, BCSO says

Emergency crews working to clear a crash in far south Bexar County on the morning of Friday, Dec. 19.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – At least two people suffered injuries in a rollover crash that closed part of Loop 1604 in far south Bexar County early Friday.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. between Oak Island Drive and Applewhite Road, according to Transguide.

Deputies from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrived and found two people injured and a third trapped inside one of the vehicles. County fire crews remove the trapped person, a BCSO spokesperson said in an email.

Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

No signs of alcohol were found in any of the individuals, and there were no life-threatening injuries, according to BCSO.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of the highway were closed as crews worked, but they have since reopened as of 7:40 a.m.

