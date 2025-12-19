2 injured in crash in far south Bexar County, BCSO says The crash closed part of the highway for more than an hour Friday morning Emergency crews working to clear a crash in far south Bexar County on the morning of Friday, Dec. 19. (KSAT) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – At least two people suffered injuries in a rollover crash that closed part of Loop 1604 in far south Bexar County early Friday.
The crash happened around 6 a.m. between Oak Island Drive and Applewhite Road, according to Transguide.
Deputies from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrived and found two people injured and a third trapped inside one of the vehicles. County fire crews remove the trapped person, a BCSO spokesperson said in an email.
Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment.
No signs of alcohol were found in any of the individuals, and there were no life-threatening injuries, according to BCSO.
Both the northbound and southbound lanes of the highway were closed as crews worked, but they have since reopened as of 7:40 a.m.
For the latest on traffic across the San Antonio area, click
here. Read more:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Mason Hickok headshot
Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.
Alex Gamez headshot
Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.
Salvation Army helps thousands of San Antonio children through Angel Tree program ▶ 0:56 Salvation Army helps thousands of San Antonio children through Angel Tree program Scams targeting San Antonio seniors on the rise, SAPD says ▶ 0:50 Scams targeting San Antonio seniors on the rise, SAPD says West Side neighbors rally to replace stolen Christmas tree ▶ 1:52 West Side neighbors rally to replace stolen Christmas tree Outgoing North East ISD superintendent discusses timing of departure, district’s challenges ahead ▶ 1:14 Outgoing North East ISD superintendent discusses timing of departure, district’s challenges ahead PETA's robot Turkey visits downtown San Antonio ▶ 0:39 PETA's robot Turkey visits downtown San Antonio Atascosa County Sheriff's Office vehicle struck during traffic stop ▶ 0:20 Atascosa County Sheriff's Office vehicle struck during traffic stop H-E-B, Meals on Wheels preparing for 33rd annual Feast of Sharing this weekend ▶ 1:00 H-E-B, Meals on Wheels preparing for 33rd annual Feast of Sharing this weekend Habitat for Humanity Kerr County faces delays to repair 12 homes by year’s end ▶ 1:16 Habitat for Humanity Kerr County faces delays to repair 12 homes by year’s end San Antonio man has reunited more than 200 people with lost class rings nationwide ▶ 1:18 San Antonio man has reunited more than 200 people with lost class rings nationwide Local businesses launch donation drive for South Side family after fatal crash ▶ 0:45 Local businesses launch donation drive for South Side family after fatal crash Hill Country camps add flood-warning towers months after deadly July 4 floods ▶ 1:14 Hill Country camps add flood-warning towers months after deadly July 4 floods Suspected thief stole more than $200K in jewelry from San Antonio businesses, police say ▶ 0:50 Suspected thief stole more than $200K in jewelry from San Antonio businesses, police say BCSO: Woman scammed out of $36K by caller who instructed her to deposit funds into Bitcoin ATM ▶ 1:55 BCSO: Woman scammed out of $36K by caller who instructed her to deposit funds into Bitcoin ATM Fog and drizzle safety tips from Meteorologist Sarah Spivey ▶ 1:11 Fog and drizzle safety tips from Meteorologist Sarah Spivey Trinity University, SwRI developing nasal spray treatment to combat PTSD ▶ 0:20 Trinity University, SwRI developing nasal spray treatment to combat PTSD City housing administrator signed for dead homeowner; other employees altered records, audit finds ▶ 1:18 City housing administrator signed for dead homeowner; other employees altered records, audit finds Spurs Fans react to NBA Cup finals loss ▶ 1:21 Spurs Fans react to NBA Cup finals loss Credit card skimmers discovered at Circle K near Stone Oak, Hollywood Park police chief says ▶ 1:46 Credit card skimmers discovered at Circle K near Stone Oak, Hollywood Park police chief says What's happening on KSAT Sports Now this week! ▶ 0:43 What's happening on KSAT Sports Now this week! South Texas man sets world record for oldest wingsuit jumper ▶ 1:59 South Texas man sets world record for oldest wingsuit jumper Hill Country flood survivors face new needs as cold weather drives demand for winter essentials ▶ 1:16 Hill Country flood survivors face new needs as cold weather drives demand for winter essentials San Antonio mom gets holiday homecoming surprise from active-duty military sons ▶ 1:12 San Antonio mom gets holiday homecoming surprise from active-duty military sons Spurs fans honk horns downtown after win vs. Thunder in NBA Cup semifinals ▶ 0:15 Spurs fans honk horns downtown after win vs. Thunder in NBA Cup semifinals Residents upset with speeding and lack of crosswalks at West Side intersection ▶ 1:03 Residents upset with speeding and lack of crosswalks at West Side intersection Abraham Quintanilla, father of music icon Selena, has died, family says ▶ 1:08 Abraham Quintanilla, father of music icon Selena, has died, family says Previous photo Next photo