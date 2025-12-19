The A/C will be getting some use over Christmas break

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- SUNNY & NICE TODAY: Chilly start, beautiful afternoon near 70
- FOG SATURDAY MORNING: A brief round of patchy fog early Saturday
- WEAK FRONT SUNDAY: Temps briefly fall, quickly rebound on Monday
- WARM & HUMID FOR CHRISTMAS: Consistently warm & humid next week
FORECAST
JACKET WEATHER THIS MORNING
We’re off to a chilly start, with temps in the 40s. Sunny skies will give us a rapid rise, pushing temperatures to near 70 this afternoon.
TRAVELING?
There will be few issues across Texas today and in fact, most of the country will be travel-friendly. We don’t anticipate any big issues over the weekend either. Safe travels!
WEEKEND WEATHER
Saturday starts off foggy. Visibilities will drop for a time Saturday morning, before clearing skies will give us highs in the mid-70s. A weak front briefly slides through Sunday morning, making for a slightly cooler day. This cooler air doesn’t last, as it’ll quickly be replaced by a warm, humid airmass on Monday.
HOLIDAY WEEK
For late December, we will see an unusually consistent and warm forecast. It’ll feel more like early April, with plenty of humidity, warm afternoons, and well-above average mornings. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will see highs in the upper-70s.
