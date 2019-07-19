Get a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts for $1 on Friday

It's Krispy Kreme's birthday, and doughnut lovers have reason to celebrate. On Friday, the company is offering a dozen of the original glazed doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts.

The offer is only good July 19.

If you miss that deal, you can still celebrate with a special birthday doughnut that is being offered through Sunday.

The Original Filled Birthday Batter Doughnut is made with birthday cake batter, dipped in strawberry icing, and topped with party sprinkles.

Here are the San Antonio locations participating:

San Antonio - IH 10

San Antonio - North FM 1604 East

San Antonio - SE Military Drive

San Antonio - Potranco Road

