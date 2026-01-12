SAPD officers suspended after letting suspected intoxicated driver drive 40 miles home, records show

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio police officers were suspended after failing to arrest a driver suspected of being under the influence and letting him drive 40 miles home, according to records reviewed by KSAT Investigates.

Officers Christopher Westbrook and Kayla Lecea pulled a driver over for allegedly running a red light just after 3 a.m. on June 28, 2025, on West Sunset Road and Everest Avenue, according to suspension records.

Records show that the driver nearly hit a pole and drove onto a curb.

After the driver was taken out of the vehicle, records show that he “displayed signs of intoxication” during a field sobriety test.

Westbrook told Lecea that he wanted a drug recognition expert assigned to the call, but records state they did not request one.

Records show that Westbrook told Animal Care Services officers, who were called out to get the driver’s dog, “We think he’s a drunk driver, but there’s definitely something else wrong with him. He might be on, on some sort of narcotics or something. ”

Westbrook called a supervisor, who ordered him to call EMS. Records show EMS did not respond, and Westbrook did not follow up.

“We don’t deem you safe enough to drive,” Westbrook said, according to the records.

Instead of arresting the driver for driving while intoxicated, suspension records show that Westbrook and Lecea told him to have someone come pick him up.

“It’s your choice,” said Lecea. “Call a friend, or I’m taking you to jail.”

About an hour and 15 minutes after the traffic stop, records show that Westbrook suggested to the other officer that they could “let him go” and left the driver in his car.

The driver told investigators that both officers returned, saying he would be arrested if he was still there when they came back again, records state.

Records show Westbrook and Lecea turned off their body-worn cameras during the stop.

Despite showing signs of intoxication, the driver drove home, which was about 40 miles away from the traffic stop.

Westbrook and Lecea, who both joined SAPD in 2023, were initially issued indefinite suspensions. Records show Westbrook was able to reduce his discipline to a 30-day suspension without pay, while Lecea was given a 20-day suspension without pay.

Westbrook’s suspension began in November 2025, while Lecea’s suspension started in December 2025.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.