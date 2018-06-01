Palo Alto College announces 3 free movie screenings

SAN ANTONIO - Looking to watch a blockbuster movie for free? Palo Alto College has announced it is bringing free blockbuster movies to south San Antonio.

"Coco," "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Infinity War" are the three free movies guests can enjoy, according to the college's announcement.

Guests are being encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets for movies on the lawn and swim gear for a special "dive-in" movie, college officials said. Pre-show activities will be available at 6:30 p.m. before each movie showing beginning at 8:30 p.m., along with complimentary popcorn and water for all guests.

Below is the schedule for films, along with pre-show activities:

June 12: "Coco" - 2017

--Movie on the lawn in the Meadow area between the Performing Arts Center and Ozuna Library and Learning Center.

--Pre-show activities: Zumba Kids and free giveaways.

July 10: "Black Panther" - 2018

--Movie on the lawn in the Meadow area between the Performing Arts Center and Ozuna Library and Learning Center.

--Pre-show activities: Zumba Kids and crafts.

Aug. 14: "Avengers: Infinity War" - 2018

--"Dive-in" movie in the Aquatic and Athletic Center.

--Pre-show activities: Zumba Kids and live Marvel superheroes.

Outside food and drink are allowed, but alcoholic beverages are prohibited, according to the college announcement. Palo Alto College is a smoke-free and alcohol-free campus.

College officials said admission and parking are free, and the screenings are open to the public.

