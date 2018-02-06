Entertainment

Twitter is trolling the Rock's 'Skyscraper' poster because it's hilariously impossible

Social media is trying to figure out the physics of new movie poster

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator
SAN ANTONIO - The trailer for the Rock’s new movie “Skyscraper” debuted Sunday during the Super Bowl and it’s everything you’d expect from a Dwayne Johnson action movie.

It promises lots of action and an original concept, according to a Tweet from the man himself.

The reason it’s trending on Twitter, however, is the seemingly impossible jump at the end of the trailer that shows Johnson jumping from a crane to a skyscraper.

Check out some of the reactions to the poster below:
 

You can watch the trailer below:

