Twitter is trolling the Rock's 'Skyscraper' poster because it's hilariously impossible

SAN ANTONIO - The trailer for the Rock’s new movie “Skyscraper” debuted Sunday during the Super Bowl and it’s everything you’d expect from a Dwayne Johnson action movie.

It promises lots of action and an original concept, according to a Tweet from the man himself.

The reason it’s trending on Twitter, however, is the seemingly impossible jump at the end of the trailer that shows Johnson jumping from a crane to a skyscraper.

Check out some of the reactions to the poster below:



I’ve mocked up some parabolas for The Rock’s SKYSCRAPER jump. Red is assuming he jumped up a bit first; green assuming he ran forward and somehow didn’t lose momentum; yellow for a sort of squat-thrust thing.



Whichever you choose, rest in peace The Rock, as you are dead now. pic.twitter.com/cAytzrWMRW — James Smythe (@jpsmythe) February 2, 2018

How easily you forgot about the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/PVR70YmwwJ — McMike (@_McMike_) February 3, 2018

I’ve thought long and hard about this, applying everything I know about science to bring you the definitive answer: if he just catches the leg of the K, he can use his momentum and the velocity in which he is travelling to allyoop into the window. He might have to grab the ledge pic.twitter.com/yjpuPpV9I9 — Jamie Rorison (@JamieRorison) February 2, 2018

There, he's made it. Cake and grief counseling will be available at the conclusion of the movie. pic.twitter.com/JlYfu0od1Q — Sach Warah (@sachwarah) February 3, 2018

You’re assuming he’s jumping from right to left. Maybe he’s been blown out of the building by an explosion and is about to be impaled on some crane. pic.twitter.com/eN5RkqdlXS — Daniel Benneworth-Gray (@gray) February 4, 2018

Best thing about this theory is how he’s running. “RAAAAAHH!” pic.twitter.com/5cf3MibvQG — Daniel Benneworth-Gray (@gray) February 4, 2018

If he follows the same trajectory as the bus from speed he’ll easily make it pic.twitter.com/qWYX4Ne7De — Justin List (@JustinList) February 3, 2018

Update from the producers: pic.twitter.com/ApsGY7nWzn — Tom Tompkins (@cptfunnyfunkins) February 3, 2018

Ah HA! You've fallen for classic misdirection! The gantry is a red herring. There was a MAN CANNON just out of frame! pic.twitter.com/ZjTTkj8Vkt — Joseph Lallo (@jrlallo) February 3, 2018

You can watch the trailer below:

#SKYSCRAPER world premiere. An original concept about an FBI Negotiator severely wounded in the field. Framed in Hong Kong for murder, while his family is kidnapped & trapped in the world's tallest building set ablaze. Honored by this role. #VertigoWarning #SKYSCRAPER JULY 2018 pic.twitter.com/8Jz73N2pCk — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 5, 2018

