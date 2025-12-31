‘Who killed Eric Mendoza?’ San Antonio billboards remind public of $20K reward in 2010 murder

SAN ANTONIO – People driving around the Alamo City may have already seen enormous billboards showing the face of Eric Mendoza.

It has now been 16 years since the 20-year-old was murdered on the Northeast Side.

“Eric was such a great person. I miss his beautiful smile, his little quirky laugh that he had. He had such a big heart,” his mother, Patty Hernandez, said.

In October 2010, Mendoza was driving his truck into a complex in the 5000 block of Village Path when residents there told police they heard several gunshots and the sound of a vehicle speeding off.

Mendoza was found in his truck and pronounced dead.

“I want accountability and I want justice, and that’s why I continue to work with SAPD, with Crime Stoppers,” Hernandez said.

Her work with those agencies landed his image on big Clear Channel billboards across San Antonio with a message: “Who Killed Eric Mendoza?”

The billboard reminds people of the $20,000 Crime Stoppers reward for information that leads to an arrest.

“If there’s anything that they know, you know even the smallest little detail, if they would just make that call to Crime Stoppers,” Hernandez said.

The hope that stems from the billboards helps ease just some of the pain that still has not left Hernandez in 16 years.

“That pain is there every day, but especially during the holidays. That empty chair that’s always there, you know, it’s very difficult,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez spoke to KSAT about her son again, to send a message to the people who do know something about her son’s murder.

“I know that someone knows something. If they finally want to come out, just to please put yourself in my shoes,” she said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7868). Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $20,000 until July 14, 2026, for information that leads to an arrest in connection with Mendoza’s death.

