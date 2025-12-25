‘It’s not just a file on your desk’: BCSO Missing Persons Unit helps families in times of distress

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Images of police officers with dogs, beating through brush, may be what comes to mind when there is an unsolved missing persons case.

In several instances in Bexar County, that has been the scene as authorities searched for people who have somehow disappeared from their homes or didn’t return home.

However, even when that kind of high-profile scenario does not play out, a team of investigators with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office conducts searches almost every day.

“Sometimes we’ll get three to four cases overnight,” said Deputy Sarah Garza, who makes up one half of BCSO’s Missing Persons Unit.

Garza and Deputy Alex Chacon arrive to work each day at their office across from the Bexar County jail and begin trying to solve a family’s worst nightmare.

They begin sorting through missing persons reports filed with the sheriff’s office, then begin assessing the potential level of danger the person could be facing.

“We’ll do research on the computer, if they left in a vehicle, if they have a phone with them, if there’s any video,” Garza said. “Whether there’s some kind of mental health nexus to it or if we suspect foul play.”

From there, the deputies can determine if more manpower is needed to launch an all-out search, or if they can solve the mystery on their own and bring that lost loved one home.

“We’re one of the key units in the (criminal investigation division), because a missing person could turn into a homicide,” Chacon said.

On one recent day, the team’s morning began with a notice about a teenager who had not returned home after leaving the previous evening.

“I never heard of this juvenile before, so it’s a little nerve-racking,” Chacon said, indicating that the teen had no history of running away from home.

In this case, he and Garza set out on their own, planning to speak with the boy’s family and friends.

“They put in hours and hours of work to try to keep hope alive and try to reassure the family,” said BCSO Sheriff Javier Salazar.

He emphasized that although young children and older adults with health problems often are most at-risk when they disappear from their homes, Salazar’s investigators give every missing persons case their full attention.

Salazar said it is important for people to report all missing loved ones as soon as possible.

“We don’t care how old they are. We don’t care if they’ve only been gone ten minutes,” Salazar said. “You know that it’s not just a file on your desk. It’s a real person. It’s somebody’s parent. It’s somebody’s child.”

The sheriff noted that, as of late, he has seen an increase in missing persons cases reported to his office, particularly those involving young children.

For that reason, Salazar said he intends to expand the unit in the near future, adding as many as three more staff members.

