Local News

3 Cibolo elementary school employees charged in connection with misconduct investigation, police say

All three arrested are employees at Watts Elementary School

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Police Lights (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

CIBOLO, Texas – Three elementary school staff members were arrested in connection with a misconduct investigation, the Cibolo Police Department said Monday.

Paraprofessionals Julia Cantu and Veronica Guerra-Ulrich, along with teacher Jessica Longo, were taken into custody and booked into the Guadalupe County Jail, police said. All three are employees at Watts Elementary School.

On Dec. 17, the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District (SCUCISD) notified Cibolo police of allegations regarding the three employees.

After reviewing evidence, including interviews with SCUCISD administration and related camera footage available, police said they were able to establish probable cause to seek arrest warrants.

Cantu was charged with injury to a child, a first-degree felony. Guerra-Ulrich and Longo were charged with unlawful restraint, a state jail felony, police said.

“The Cibolo Police Department places the highest priority on the safety and well-being of children in our community,” Cibolo Police Chief Thedrick Andres said.

Police did not provide further details on what led up to the arrests, but said additional charges may be considered as the investigation continues. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cibolo Police Department.

